Mayawati’s assertion that the defeat in Rajya Sabha polls would have no bearing on the Bahujan Samaj Party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party has found support from unexpected quarters – West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.Soon after Mayawati hinted that the tie-up with Akhilesh Yadav would continue for 2019 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee tweeted to say that she was “strongly with her”. “I welcome the views expressed by Mayawati ji today. We are strongly with her and @yadavakhilesh in this mission for the nation,” she wrote.Banerjee’s tweet comes amid her efforts to cobble up a “federal front” of regional parties in the Opposition camp to take on the BJP in the next general election. She has already spoken with DMK leader MK Stalin, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackaray and TRS chief and Telengana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to build a united opposition.Her party Trinamool Congress is coordinating with TDP, TRS, BSP and SP and others over the past month.Mayawati’s statement would be a welcome boost for Banerjee as this is the first time she has openly hinted that the tie-up that started as a quid pro quo for the Lok Sabha bypolls and Rajya Sabha election could be a long-term partnership.The BSP’s defeat in the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP had led to apprehensions that it could cause cracks in the new-found bonhomie, but Mayawati laid that to rest on Saturday.At a press conference, she said she will not allow the BJP's "design" to create a rift between the two parties to succeed. “There will not be an iota of difference in the close understanding between the BSP and SP because of the Rajya Sabha results,” she said.