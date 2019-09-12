Mamata Banerjee Govt Protecting One Crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims, Says Dilip Ghosh
Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh iterated that the BJP will implement NRC in Bengal and throw out infiltrators. Banerjee had said earlier in the day that her government would never allow the exercise in the state.
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state is protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.
Addressing a press meet here, he iterated that the BJP will implement NRC in Bengal and throw out infiltrators. Banerjee had said earlier in the day that her government would never allow the exercise in the state.
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "divisive politics", the TMC supremo challenged the party to "touch even one citizen on pretext of implementing NRC".
Accepting her challenge, Ghosh said Banerjee would "soon get to see how the BJP implements NRC in Bengal" and throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators, who have now become a trusted vote bank of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
"In the last few years, around two crore Rohingya and Bangaldeshi Muslims have entered the state illegally. Of that, one crore have moved to other parts of the country and the rest resides in Bengal under TMC government's protection.
"They have to be thrown out from Bengal and the BJP will do it. Sooner or later, NRC will be implemented in Bengal and Banerjee will witness it," Ghosh added.
The National Register of Citizens (NRC), a proof of Indian citizenship, has been recently updated in Assam. Over 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in the
neighbouring state did not find a place in the final register, which was published on August 31.
