Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan at Rath Yatra Event

The slogan was heard from a section of the gathering when Banerjee visited Mahesh area in Hooghly district to inaugurate the 623-year-old Ratha Yatra festival on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mamata Banerjee Greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan at Rath Yatra Event
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with newly elected Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan during a Rath Yatra in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI)
Loading...

Serampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters yet again when she visited Mahesh area in Hooghly district to inaugurate the 623-year-old Ratha Yatra festival on Thursday.

The slogan was heard from a section of the gathering as Banerjee was alighting from the dais amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' over the public address system. Mahesh, which is about 24 km from Kolkata, falls under Serampore Lok Sabha constituency which was won by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The BJP supporters, who had been cordoned off by police even before the programme started, raised the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as police escorted Banerjee to the vehicle waiting for her and she was whisked away.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had been trolled by the BJP for her angry reaction to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May. Similar incident had taken place Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

At the programme, Banerjee announced a Rs 15 crore package for popularising the Mahesh Ratha Yatra and construction of an eco-tourism park in the town. The chief minister said her government was focussing on the development of pilgrimage centres across the state.

"We have developed civic and religious amenities in pilgrim centres such as Tarakeswar, Tarapith, Furfura Sharif and Dakshineswar. We will do the same at Mahesh," she said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram