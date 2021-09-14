'Mamata Banerjee Hid Criminal Cases in Nomination Papers': BJP Files Complaint with EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hidden pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

The complaint was filed by the election agent Sajal Ghosh of BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, Priyanka Tibrewal.

Speaking to News18.com, Sajal Ghosh said, “Yes, today we have submitted a complaint letter to the Returning Officer of 159 Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and requested him to look into the matter because as per Supreme Court’s ruling one cannot hide such details while filing nominations.”

“The criminal cases which were suppressed by Mamata Banerjee are: Case no. - 286/2018 under sections 20B, 153A and 198 of IPC at Geeta Nagar Police Station, Assam, Case no. - 466/2018 under sections 120B, 153A, 294, 298 and 506 of IPC at Pan Bazar Police Station, Assam, Case no. - 288/2018 under sections 121, 153A of IPC at Jagiroad Police Station, Assam, Case no. - 832/2018 under sections 120B and 153A of IPC at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station, Assam and Case no. - 177/2018) under sections 353, 323 and 338 of IPC at Udharbond Police Station in Assam," he added.

The State BJP has demanded that her nomination should be cancelled. However, the poll body during scrutiny (which happened today) accepted Mamata’s nomination from Bhabanipur.

A senior TMC leader, said, “In all the above cases, her name was not mentioned in the charge sheet by the Assam police and therefore, it is not necessary to mention those charges. She is a veteran in politics and do you think she will make such a mistake.”

This is not the first time when BJP has highlighted the same issue (a police complaint against her by Assam police). Before the Assembly polls, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded the cancellation of the nomination of Mamata from Nandigram citing the same reason with an addition that she didn’t disclose a CBI case against her too.

However, the CBI later clarified that there is no case pending against her and also the Election Commission paid no heed to the same cases (lodged by the Assam police) – which was raised today by Tibrewal’s election agent.

“During scrutiny, we have found nothing wrong in her nomination,” a senior EC official said.

Speaking to News18.com, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “BJP has stooped so low that I don’t have words to explain it. Before the election, all of them made tall claims. They did everything which a civilised person won’t do and while trying to mislead the people, the people of Bengal showed them the door. They miserably failed in the Assembly polls and still, they are engaged in such low politics.”

He said, “The EC has already accepted her nomination and scrutiny has been done. Our leader Mamata Banerjee is going to secure the Bhawanipur seat with a record margin. BJP knows it well that they are going to lose this seat and therefore they are indulged in such cheap politics”.

Congress has decided not to field any candidate against Mamata Banerjee, while its ally CPI (M) has decided to field Advocate Shrijeeb Biswas.

The by-poll will be held on September 30 and the counting of votes will be on October 3. The election is important for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remain as CM of the state. As per Article 164 of the Constitution, a minister who is not an MLA within six months has to resign and therefore, it is crucial for Mamata Banerjee to win the by-poll.

