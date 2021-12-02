CM Mamata in Soup for 'Insulting National Anthem' During Mumbai Visit; BJP Leader Files Complaint

A BJP leader in Mumbai has filed a complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly singing the national anthem while being seated and ‘abruptly stopping after four or five verses’. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who was on a visit to the financial capital, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, after Shiv Sena leaders the day before.

The complainant alleged that Banerjee “showed utter disrespect to national anthem". “It’s an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and @HMOIndia order of 2015," he tweeted.

My Police complaint to @CPMumbaiPolice to register FIR against #MamataBanerjee for showing utter disrespect to National Anthem. It's an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and @HMOIndia order of 2015.@Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India https://t.co/y4sXD0ywnV pic.twitter.com/Ij3fIvY9n8— Adv.Vivekanand Gupta 🇮🇳 (@vivekanandg) December 1, 2021

Other leaders also hit out at Banerjee. While Maharashtra BJP leader Pratik Karpe called the incident “demeaning", Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that it was a “deplorable behaviour from a Constitutional Authority".

Isn’t this demeaning National Anthem ? What were the so called intellectuals present doing When CM @MamataOfficial started National Anthem in a sitting position Not only that Then she went ahead and abruptly stopped it in between #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/icyU3kv5bn — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) December 1, 2021

Here we have a Chief Minister, who fails to respect our National Anthem.Expecting the opposition parties to respect Bharat & it's values is a lot to ask for these days. This deplorable behaviour from a Constitutional Authority is extremely shameful & condemnable. pic.twitter.com/pamYZqAZEo — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 1, 2021

Sharing the same 16-seconds clip, the West Bengal BJP unit tweeted, “Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!"

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

The TMC, however, has not reacted to the controversy yet. Before meeting Pawar, Banerjee had met civil society members in Mumbai, where she mentioned about the “victimization" of prominent Bollywood personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan. Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, film-maker Mahesh Bhatt, social activist Medha Patkar, actor Richa Chadha and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were among those who participated in the interaction.

