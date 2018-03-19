Mamata-KCR Meet in Kolkata, Discuss 'Third Front' Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon to discuss a ‘third front’ devoid of the BJP and Congress for the 2019 General Elections.While KCR stuck to his narrative of forming an alliance without the BJP and Congress, Banerjee on the other hand refused to divulge any such plans."There is a need to move beyond the BJP and Congress, they haven't done anything for the nation," the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief said.KCR and Banerjee addressed the media after their brief meeting in Kolkata on Monday and said in unison that the "country needs a change". The Telangana leader added, "Talks have just started and we will approach other parties to take it ahead."K Chandrashekhar Rao, with the Bengal CM by his side, said, "Our front will be a bigger front, which will be different from the routine model. There is a need for political alternatives and the country needs a change."Banerjee agreed and added, "It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country.""Politics throws at you situations where you have to work with different people. I believe in politics," she said.KCR was also expected to discuss the strategy that the two parties will adopt on the no-confidence motion being moved by the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.The meeting took place at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’ and those in attendance are TRS MPs AP Jithender Reddy, K Keshava Rao and Telangana chief adviser Rajiv Sharma.Alleging that successive governments ruled by both the Congress and BJP at the Centre have miserably failed to ensure development of the country, Rao had earlier said he will talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country's growth.The CMO had also earlier said KCR is chalking out a programme to hold series of meetings at the all India level with various organisations, associations and individuals shortly.According to sources, TRS is also in talks with Samajwadi Party, DMK and some miffed BJP allies like Shiv Sena to join the alternative front.Also, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu had previously hinted at forging an electoral alliance with the TRS in Telangana.