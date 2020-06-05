Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Gears up for 2021 WB Assembly Elections With Virtual Campaigns

Targeting the state assembly polls that is scheduled to be held within a year if not postponed by Covid-19 pandemic, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday geared up with its virtual reach out drive to connect with party cadres across the state.

Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is slated to hold a meeting with all her party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and other leaders through video conferencing this evening to prepare the party's campaign blueprint ahead of the 2021 elections.

The high-level meeting was called by Banerjee in the wake of coronavirus crisis and the subsequent 'new normal' that have changed the whole equation of social gathering across the globe.

Party sources said that Trinamool chief would chalk out a thorough campaign policy to virtually connect with all the voters across the state ahead of the upcoming polls, as holding meetings, taking out rallies would be strictly prohibited considering the post Covid-19 situation.

Sources further informed that the party is going to focus big on its social media tools to reach out to the masses. Grassroots workers would also be given trainings to conduct virtual campaigns, using various technologies, to connect with voters in the districts.

The meeting by the Trinamool supremo was called in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual BJP rally scheduled on June 7 in Bihar during which Shah would be addressing party workers live-streamed at 60,000 booths via the Internet.

Organising regular political rallies virtually came to a halt owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is set to be resumed now for political parties with the help of digital technology.