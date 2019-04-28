Take the pledge to vote

Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu for PM Post, Rahul Gandhi Not in List

The NCP chief gave administrative experience the most weightage to make his choices, saying the three had been CMs of their respective states like Narendra Modi earlier.

April 28, 2019
Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu for PM Post, Rahul Gandhi Not in List
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has backed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati as top contenders for the post of Prime Minister if the NDA fails to win a majority after the Lok Sabha election.

Explaining the rationale behind his picks, Pawar told a TV channel that like incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his three choices, too, have been chief ministers in their respective states, giving administrative experience the most weightage for his choices.

“Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat before taking over as the PM. In my opinion, since the possibility of the NDA securing a clear majority is remote, Banerjee, Naidu and Mayawati are better options for the PM’s post,” Pawar was quoted as saying.

Curiously missing from his list was Rahul Gandhi, but Pawar said he only omitted the Congress chief as he himself has made it clear on several occasions that he was not in fray for the top post

Pawar however, denied the making a statement where he had allegedly said that the three regional leaders would make a better PM than Gandhi.

Although Rahul Gandhi has previously said that he was not solely interested in the post and that a decision should be left after election, there have been enough hints from the Congress camp that he would be the top candidate if the party makes a decent showing in the polls.

The clearest hint had come from none other than his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who said last month in Amethi that Rahul would become the PM after the party wins. The Congress president has also been endorsed for the PM post by DMK leader MK Stalin, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

A week ago, Naidu had also said he was not eyeing the PM’s post and that defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha election was the priority for the Telugu Desam Party.

The NCP chief has been slamming the BJP saying the party 'failed' its model of development and its tally of votes would go down drastically in the Lok Sabha polls.
