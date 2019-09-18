Take the pledge to vote

'Had a Good Debate': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting PM Modi to 'Mend Ties With Centre'

The photographs of the meeting were shared by PM Modi from his official Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
'Had a Good Debate': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting PM Modi to 'Mend Ties With Centre'
Mamata Banerjee greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. On the top agenda of the meeting was the betterment of ties between the Centre and the West Bengal government.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of the two leaders at the official residence of Modi in which Banerjee is seen presenting a bouquet to the prime minister.

After the meeting, Banerjee told the media that she had a good debate with Modi. "Issues of unemployment were raised. I will also be seeking an appointment with the home minister," she said.

Banerjee raised the issue of renaming the state as well after the West Bengal Assembly earlier passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla'.

Describing the meeting as fruitful, Banerjee said renaming West Bengal has been her government's prime agenda. "Hence we have proposed the renaming keeping 'Bangla' in mind. The prime minister has assured all help," she said.

Banerjee said Modi was also extended an invitation to inaugurate Deocha Pachami, the second largest coal block in the world, after Durga Puja.

Responding to a question on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), she said it is part of Assam Accord, hence there is no provision of its implementation in West Bengal. "Neither has any proposal come, nor will it be done," she asserted.

Banerjee on Tuesday had described the meeting with the prime minister as a "courtesy" call. Banerjee had said she would highlight various issues such as central funds due to the state during her talk with the PM.

Earlier, leaders of the BJP as well as the TMC said that apart from the issues of central funds, name change of the state and the concerns of Public Sector Banks, the Bengal chief minister is on a “cooling mission” to mend ties with the government and get the best possible deal for Bengal.

The war of words between the two leaders had escalated before the Lok Sabha elections. While Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics, PM Modi flayed her for the political violence in the state. Modi and Mamata had last met at the annual convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Banerjee had a chance meeting with Modi's wife Jashodaben on Tuesday at the Kolkata airport as she was on her way to Delhi to meet the PM.

(With PTI inputs)

