Nandigram: 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Raised As Mamata Crosses Amit Shah's Road Show Venue

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was met with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on Tuesday as she crossed the venue of Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show in the same area.

Banerjee, who is holding a road show of her own in Nandigram on Tuesday, was chased by people raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Nandigram has become the most watched constituency in the run up to the polls as Banerjee decided to contest from there against Suvendu Adhikari, who left the TMC to run on a BJP ticket. Tuesday will see high-octane campaigning in the area with Banerjee and Shah both holding road shows.

This isn’t the first time Banerjee has faced ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Mamata Banerjee had refused to speak at an event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata in January where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. During the programmed, she said she felt insulted by ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. The TMC had claimed that the slogans were raised to heckled the chief minister.

Banerjee had said, “I am honoured to be invited here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. But this is not the way to welcome your guest and that too in a government event. This is not a political event and you must maintain the sanctity of Netaji’s birth anniversary event… I am not going to deliver my speech except Jai Hind and Jai Bangla.”

Banerjee 8-km roadshow starting at 11 am, began from Khudiram More and will end at Thakurchowk in Nandigram Block 2, after which she will hold public meetings. Shah’s roadshow will start at noon, from Bheturia to Rayapura. Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently showed his support to the BJP in a massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade grounds, will also hold a roadshow at 4 pm.

While the first phase of polling in West Bengal has concluded, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase. Thirty assembly constituencies in West Bengal will vote in the second phase.

Ahead of the roadshows, TMC MP Derek O’Brien took to Twitter and said, “Mo-Shah’s BJP campaigning in Nandigram is a Master Class in DYNASTIC politics! The MLA candidate’s father is a Lok Sabha MP his brother is also a Lok Sabha MP. Another brother Municipality Chairman. 4 from one family. And BJP give other parties gyan. #BengalElection2021"