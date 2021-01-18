Mamata Banerjee to Contest Bengal Polls from Nandigram in Challenge to Turncoat Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced on Monday that she will contest the upcoming elections in the state from Nandigram, the seat held by rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP.

Addressing a huge public rally at Tekhali in Nandigram, Mamata, said, “Nandigram is close to my heart. I can forget my name but I cannot forget Nandigram. Considering the emotional attachment I have with the people of Nandigram, today I am announcing that I wish to contest the upcoming poll from Nandigram.”

“I would like to request my state president Subrata Bakshi to consider my name as the candidate from Nandigram in 2021 state polls. I will not leave attention towards my Bhowanipur seat. I promise to the people of Bhawanipur that I will give a good candidate there,” she said.

Also read: Upbeat About Bengal Assembly Polls, BJP Pushes for Civic Elections to Stamp its Authority

Banerjee came to power, ending the 34-year-long rule of the Left, while riding the Singur and Nandigram anti-land acquisition movements. Looks like, once again, TMC has come up with this well thought strategy to field Mamata from Nandigram considering it is a minority dominated region as well as the seat that was held by Adhikari.

Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020.

Also read: Little-known Nashya Sekh Vote Bank in Bengal Checks Credit Score of Political Parties Before Assembly Polls

The seat, located in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, was won by Adhikari in 2016, but has been won by TMC since by-elections in 2009. TMC's Firoja Bibi first won this seat in the by elections and then again in the 2011 Assembly elections.

Banerjee has contested previous elections from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Reacting to the news, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee’s decision to shift seat from Bhowanipore to Nandigram, for the first time in 10 years, indicates her political nervousness... Will she explain why IPS Satyajit Bandopadhyay, chargesheeted by CBI for firing on protesting farmers in Nandigram, was inducted in TMC?"

The BJP poses a tough fight in the West Bengal in the upcoming elections with several TMC leaders having joined the party.