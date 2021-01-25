'Would Rather Slit Throat Than Bow Before BJP': Mamata Says Sloganeering at Netaji Event an 'Insult' to Bengal

Reacting to the sloganeering incident on the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that what they (the audience) did was an insult to Bengal and added that she would have saluted the audience had they hailed Subhash Chandra Bose.

West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday had refused to speak during the Netaji’s birth anniversary celebration after a section of audience raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at Victoria Memorial Hall in the presence of PM Modi.

“They were trying to tease me in Victoria Memorial in presence of the Prime Minister. I would have saluted you if you had hailed Subhas Chandra Bose. But if you try and put me at gun point, I know how to retaliate. What they (the audience) did on that day was an insult to Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said during a public meeting in Hoogly.

Recently many senior members of the Trinamool Congress joined BJP including prominent names like Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee speaking on defections told that that the party will give tickets only to those work for the people while other can leave the party and join BJP.

“Trinamool will only give tickets who have worked for the people. Those who haven't, will not get any tickets. Anticipating that, many are leaving TMC and joining the BJP. Those who are in queue, I urge them to go quickly,” she said.

Referring to BJP as washing powder, she added, “TMC will not take you back. These are people with greed, who have made money and want to make their black money white by using washing powder BJP.”

Mamata’s public meeting comes as the state will head for the state assembly polls in few months. Attacking the BJP, she said, “I would rather slit my throat rather than bow my head before the BJP”.