Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Former WB CM Jyoti Basu on 9th Death Anniversary

Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary



প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী জ্যোতি বসুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে জানাই শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 17, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his ninth death anniversary.Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000."Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal. PTI