English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Former WB CM Jyoti Basu on 9th Death Anniversary
Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his ninth death anniversary.
Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.
Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.
"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal. PTI
Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.
Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.
Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 17, 2019
প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী জ্যোতি বসুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে জানাই শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য
"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal. PTI
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Your Average Footballer: Ex-refugee With Mental Health Message
- 2019 Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spec Comparison
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- 'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results