Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Former WB CM Jyoti Basu on 9th Death Anniversary

Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his ninth death anniversary.

Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.




"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal. PTI

