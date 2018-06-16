AAP vs L-G Turns Into Show of Unity as Mamata, Vijayan, HDK and Naidu Unite to Seek PM Modi's Intervention

The people of Delhi will ever be grateful to you sirs @ncbn @vijayanpinarayi @hd_kumaraswamy and @MamataOfficial didi



We all will work together to save democracy. Thank u so much. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2018

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dharna against L-G Anil Baijal entered the sixth day on Saturday, he found much-needed support in the chief ministers of four non-BJP states, who said in unison that the work of an elected government should not be stalled for four months.In a major show of unity, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joined hands with Left leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan along with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to back up Kejriwal in his dharna.The group had sought a meeting with Kejriwal who is holed up at the L-G House since Monday and wrote a letter to the L-G. After Banerjee was denied a one-on-one meeting with Kejriwal, the four leaders went to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal.The letter addressed to Baijal, signed by Banerjee, Naidu, Vijayan and Kumaraswamy, sought a meeting with Kejriwal at 9 pm on Saturday, however, this was also not allowed by the L-G.In a joint statement soon after meeting Sunita Kejriwal, the four chief ministers said the Prime Minister must intervene and solve the situation immediately.Banerjee attacked the L-G and said, "This is a Constitutional crisis. But there should never be such a crisis due to which a government and the common people have to suffer. There are two crore people in Delhi. The work has been disrupted since 4 months. There can be nothing more unfortunate than this. L-G is the appointed leader, if not he then to who will one to go to seek time and talk?"Naidu said, “We have come to express support towards a democratically elected government. A government must be allowed to function. The L-G denies us permission to meet him. L-G is out. We have to sort out this issue immediately.”Getting a major boost from four tall leaders of regional politics, Kejriwal tweeted: "I don’t think Hon’ble LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance."He added in another tweet: "We live in a democracy. Can PM deny Hon’ble CMs of other states to meet CM of another state? Raj Niwas is noone’s personal property. It belongs to the people of India (sic)."He later thanked the four chief ministers in another tweet.A day before attending the NITI Aayog meet in New Delhi, the four chief ministers landed in New Delhi and held a meeting at the Andhra Bhawan on Saturday evening and later met Sunita Kejriwal at the CM’s residence.CM Kejriwal, along with three of his cabinet ministers, have been lodged at the Delhi Raj Niwas since Monday evening seeking L-G’s intervention in the alleged IAS officers’ strike in Delhi.The Delhi chief minister had earlier found support in a host of other politicians, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and JMM chief Hemant Soren.Interestingly, even as JD(S) boss HD Kumaraswamy, who is a Congress ally in Karnataka, is backing up Kejriwal in his unique protest, Congress has continued to vehemently oppose Kejriwal's dharna.Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that there is de facto President's rule in Delhi because of what the AAP government describes as an ongoing IAS officers' strike.HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in in May provided the biggest platform for regional parties to come together where several political heavyweights, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and arch-rival Akhilesh Yadav, all came together to share the same stage.