West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Ups the Ante at Purulia Meet, Says 'Kick the BJP Out'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday upped the ante against the BJP, calling the party a 'venomous snake' and asking the people of Purulia in West Bengal to reject the party.

Banerjee said, "BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists... It is like a venomous snake which will finish you off in a single bite and devour everything that comes its way."

During the public meeting held in Purulia, he said that the district was one of the earliest base of the Bengali language movement. "People of Purulia have never accepted outsiders," she said.

"Kick the BJP out when they come to you for votes," she said during the meeting.

Her remarks come a day after she announced that she will be contesting from Nandigram, a seat that was earlier held by rebel Suvendhu Adhikari who joined the BJP. As she posed a direct challenge to the BJP with her announcement, the BJP too hit back at Banerjee saying the move reeked of "political nervousness."

Retorting to the BJP, she said, "Everyone is welcome on this stage and take a look at this gathering and report if people come to Mamata Banerjee's meetings or not."

Banerjee also hit out at senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy without naming him. "BJP threatening a young Tollygunge actress Sayoni (Ghosh) for speaking her mind... They do this in Delhi and UP... But if they try to threaten our cultural personalities in Bengal then we will shut their mouth by putting leucoplasts on their lips."

Roy filed a case against Ghosh for a meme she shared on Twitter that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Banerjee also criticised those who had jumped ship to the BJP. She said,"Those who are jumping ship to the BJP are actually good riddance... Because they would have caused more trouble inside the party... They are the ones with greed unlike you who have not sold your souls... They will come to your house and offer you money for votes, take the money but don't give them votes."

Referring to her defectors she said, "You can change your attire frequently, but you cannot change your character, your ideology

Meanwhile clashes took place between BJP and TMC supporters in East Midnapore's Khejuri, ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's public meeting in the area. The clashes took place when rallies by TMC and BJP came face to face. The police and combat force found it difficult to contain the violence.

Adhikari too criticised Banerjee on Monday saying the Bengal chief minister "remembered Nandigram only during polls". "Mamata has remembered Nandigram only during elections. What has she done for Nandigram? This place will never forgive her. You, your corrupt nephew and your 'private limited' can make announcements. But you will lose Nandigram by over half a lakh votes, or else I will quit politics. Whether it be me or anyone whom the BJP chooses to contest from Nandigram, will beat Mamata by over half lakh votes," Adhikari said at his rally.