Mamata Banerjee Raises Monetary Package for Tribals in Birbhum's Deucha Panchami Amid Protests

Amid protests over land issues over Deucha Panchami by various organizations on February 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday increases the monetary package for the tribals in Deucha Panchami of Birbhum district.

The state government is aiming to build the largest coal mine in the country, a project that is being prevented from being implemented. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the tribals and other people of that area are ​​being misunderstood. She also claimed that Deucha Pachami will be the face of Bengal.

On Monday, the chief minister said, “I have never done anything to kill the poor. If the people of Deucha Panchami, Mohammadbazar have faith in me, I will say that not a single person will be deprived. The people who give their lands will be given jobs and double of the current value of the land. Remember I don’t do anything by force. Some quarry owners are interfering with personal interests. They are confused because their illegal quarry has been closed. We are giving land instead of land and for building houses also."

According to the chief minister, the state government is providing about 1,000 acres of land for the Deucha Pachami project. In addition, those who donate land for the project will receive double the market value of the land and one hundred percent financial compensation. In all, land providers will get around 13 lakh rupees per bigha. A number of such decisions have been taken in the state cabinet meeting on this day to resolve the issue of Deucha Pachami.

In addition, the government will build new 700-square-feet homes for those who donate their homes for the project. Earlier, it was decided to give a house of 600 square feet. The amount of compensation for those who will take money instead of house has been increased from five lakhs to seven lakhs.

Initially, it was decided that those who would donate land or houses in the Deucha Panchami project would be given a job as a junior constable per family. Under the new package, those who qualify will be promoted to higher positions in the police or any other government department. The state cabinet has approved 5,100 vacancies for this. The chief minister said the state would also compensate those who were occupying land in the area or had no valid land documents. Announcing the new package, the Chief Minister appealed to the residents of Deucha Pachami project area, “If you have faith in me, give me land and a house. If no one wants, his land and house will not be taken but I will not let anyone be deprived."

According to the state government, the Deucha Panchami coal project will cover a total area of ​​3,400 acres, of which 1,000 acres of land belongs to the government.

