Mamata Banerjee Rally LIVE: I am Enough for BJP, Not Asking Congress and Left to Join My Fight, Says CM



Hours ahead of her speech in Kolkata’s Esplanade, Banerjee tweeted saying, “The main demand of the protest on #21stJuly 1993 was ‘No ID Card, No Vote’. This year, we have given a call for ‘Restore Democracy. No Machines, Bring Ballots Back’. Let us pledge to fight for the restoration of democracy in our great nation #21JulyShahidDibas”.



In her speech, Banerjee might also indicate the possibility of forging an alliance with the Congress and Left parties against the BJP for the 2021 Assembly poll.



On Saturday, Mamata said that the electoral reforms are a must to ensure transparency of political parties during elections.



"Several of the countries that had introduced EVMs for elections, like England, USA, Germany and France, have gone back to ballots. Since there are so many complaints, why not bring back ballots? Therefore, we are saying: ‘Save democracy – we want ballots, not questionable EVMs. Let us go back to ballots,” she had said.



She had alleged that the BJP was trying to hinder supporters from coming to the programme by cutting down the frequency of trains.



Lakhs of TMC supporters have, however, reached Kolkata ahead of the programme. Elaborate security arrangements were also made in and around the city with the entire Brigade Parade Ground turning into a fortress.



Nearly 100 CCTV cameras, 65 giant screens and snipers have been deployed in the high-rise building around the Esplanade area. Nearly 4000 police officers have been deployed around the venue.

Commemorative gates were also put up at important intersections.



The 26th version of the Martyrs' Day will be markedly different from the previous ones considering the significant inroads BJP managed to make in the state winning 18 out of the 42 seats Lok Sabha seats. This is the first time since the 1952 Lok Sabha that the BJP has managed this feat.



The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) camp that has been left in a state of flurry managed to win 23 seats.



The Left Front parties failed to win even a single seat despite having ruled the state for 34 years till Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. Congress won only the Berhampore seat.