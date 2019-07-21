LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mamata Banerjee Rally LIVE: I am Enough for BJP, Not Asking Congress and Left to Join My Fight, Says CM

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mamata Banerjee Rally LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is addressing a massive crowd at Trinamool Congress’s annual Martyrs' Day rally, sounding off the bugle for the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. The Trinamool Congress chief started off her speech by accusing the BJP of disrupting train movement to keep crowds away from the venue. The CM is also expected to raise the demand for voting with ballots in instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The rally is widely seen as the platform from which the Trinamool Congress chief will launch her campaign for the 2021 assembly elections in the face of a strong challenge from the BJP which managed to make inroads in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking before Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee reiterated the demand for the return of ballot boxes, saying the TMC will “unseat” the BJP like it unseated the CPM. In her speech later, Banerjee might also indicate the possibility of forging an alliance with the Congress and Left parties against the BJP for the Assembly poll.
Jul 21, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

I am Enough For BJP, Says Mamata | Dashing all expectations of an alliance with Congress or the Left Front, Mamata Banerjee says she isn't asking either to join her. "I am alone and sufficient in the fight against BJP," she says.

Jul 21, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Mamata announces that July 26-27 of every year will be celebrated a 'Bring Black Money Back Movement'. "Identify people who are taking the money and also those who are giving money to leave TMC," she says.

Jul 21, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

The West Bengal CM in the Martyrs' Day further says, "One person is being made to join BJP three times.You have no shame.You are hiring them on rent(by paying them money to join bjp) and they turn back to TMC after that. You cannot use money to play a political game, You will be isolated by people."

Jul 21, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee "warns" the BJP against "destroying Bengal's culture. "Don't destroy this Bangla. We will teach you a lesson in every inch on Bengal. Don't touch Vidyasagar, Gandhiji and others. You will be crossing a danger level," she says. 

Jul 21, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

2019 Elections Mystery Not History: Mamata Banerjee  | The West Bengal CM also says that the 2019 elections took place is a mystery, not history. "We don’t want EVM. We want the ballot box to be brought back," she says. "We want to tell the Election Commission in the State that Municipality and other Elections in the State should be fought via ballot boxes. Why don’t Elections in France,Japan,Netherlands,etc fight elections using EVMs?"

Jul 21, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee says, "We (the Trinamool Congress) did all this, you did nothing. We have done developmental work in universities and introduced welfare schemes for people. You have done nothing."

Jul 21, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

"Bills are introduced but we are clueless. The federal structure is being bulldozed.," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says and adds, "They (the BJP) are resorting to lynching of Dalits,Hindus,Christians."

Jul 21, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee in her speech at Kolkata's Esplanade continues to lash out at the BJP saying that they are manipulating the investigation agencies and the democratic institutions. "They have to break Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan Assemblies by horse-trading," she says.

Jul 21, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP MP Babul Supriyo tweeted a jibe at the ruling TMC in the state ahead of the event. "In '19 it was halved, in '21 it will be a clean slate," he wrote in Bengali.

Jul 21, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

"I ask BJP to return 15 lakhs of black money," says Mamata Banerjee blaming the BJP for the cut money scam that has been plaguing the Trinamool Congress party in the state.

Jul 21, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Upping the ante, Mamata Banerjee shoots another allegation at the BJP saying that they were responsible behind the cut money menace.  "BJP is going to villages and asking for people's money to be returned....you are the biggest thieves."

Jul 21, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

"They are taking over our party offices and beating up out men....They didn't allowour leaders to enter Varanasi yesterday," Mamata further says referring to the incident in which a Trinamool Congress delegation, who were attempting to meet the families of the victims of the Sonbhadra violence, had been detained. 

Jul 21, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Mamata Launches Attack on BJP | CM Mamata Banerjee is currently addressing the rally. She hits out at the BJP alleging that they have hindered several people from arriving at the rally. "I have information that trainspotters are not functioning. The BJP thinks they can use their power to stop trains but people won’t come to our rally," she says following the crowd erupts.

Jul 21, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee also stresses that voting should be done via ballots and that the Electronic Voting Machines should be done away with and claims that they were behind the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. "If elections are held 50 times, everything will be cleared," he says. 

Jul 21, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
br /> Like CPM, We Will Unseat BJP: Abhishek Banerjee | The West Bengal CM's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in his address says, "We Have unseated the CPM.We will soon unseat the CPIM and BJP. We will see the end of this.If BJP thinks they can divide people and do politics on the basis of religion,we will not let that happen."

Jul 21, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Lakhs of TMC supporters reached Kolkata ahead of the Martyrs' Day event. Elaborate security arrangements were also made in and around the city with the entire Brigade Parade Ground turning into a fortress.

Jul 21, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Mamata  to Raise Demand for Ballots Over EVMs | Mamata Banerjee in the 26th Martyrs' Day celebration is set to raise the demand of ballots over Electronic Voting Machines. Her speech in Kolkata's Esplanade will be watched closely at it could indicate the Trinamool Congress party's plans for the 2021 Assembly Polls. 

Mamata Banerjee Rally LIVE: I am Enough for BJP, Not Asking Congress and Left to Join My Fight, Says CM

Hours ahead of her speech in Kolkata’s Esplanade, Banerjee tweeted saying, “The main demand of the protest on #21stJuly 1993 was ‘No ID Card, No Vote’. This year, we have given a call for ‘Restore Democracy. No Machines, Bring Ballots Back’. Let us pledge to fight for the restoration of democracy in our great nation #21JulyShahidDibas”.

In her speech, Banerjee might also indicate the possibility of forging an alliance with the Congress and Left parties against the BJP for the 2021 Assembly poll.

On Saturday, Mamata said that the electoral reforms are a must to ensure transparency of political parties during elections.

"Several of the countries that had introduced EVMs for elections, like England, USA, Germany and France, have gone back to ballots. Since there are so many complaints, why not bring back ballots? Therefore, we are saying: ‘Save democracy – we want ballots, not questionable EVMs. Let us go back to ballots,” she had said.

She had alleged that the BJP was trying to hinder supporters from coming to the programme by cutting down the frequency of trains.

Lakhs of TMC supporters have, however, reached Kolkata ahead of the programme. Elaborate security arrangements were also made in and around the city with the entire Brigade Parade Ground turning into a fortress.

Nearly 100 CCTV cameras, 65 giant screens and snipers have been deployed in the high-rise building around the Esplanade area. Nearly 4000 police officers have been deployed around the venue.
Commemorative gates were also put up at important intersections.

The 26th version of the Martyrs' Day will be markedly different from the previous ones considering the significant inroads BJP managed to make in the state winning 18 out of the 42 seats Lok Sabha seats. This is the first time since the 1952 Lok Sabha that the BJP has managed this feat.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) camp that has been left in a state of flurry managed to win 23 seats.

The Left Front parties failed to win even a single seat despite having ruled the state for 34 years till Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. Congress won only the Berhampore seat.
