Mamata Banerjee Ropes in Expelled CPM Leader Ritabrata as Tribal Welfare Panel Chief
Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay was expelled from CPI(M) last year over charges of “grave anti-party activities”, including “moral degeneration in relation to women”.
Expelled CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee. (Image source: Facebook)
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday appointed expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as the Chairman of the newly constituted Tribal Development Commission.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a cabinet meeting on Friday that was also attended by officials of district tribal development board.
Bandyopadhyay was expelled from CPI(M) last year over charges of “grave anti-party activities”, including “moral degeneration in relation to women”.
Speaking to News18, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay said, “Yes, it is true that I was appointed the Chairman of the newly constituted Tribal Development Commission. I would like to thank our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and look forward to work for tribal welfare.”
He said, “Bengal is moving forward under the leadership of Didi (Mamata). I will try to give my best while working with the Bengal government.”
“Best Bengal is surging ahead under Mamata Banerjee, humbled to be a part in Didi’s endeavour of transforming the state. More power to Bengal and her Leader,” Bandyopadhyay later tweeted.
West Bengal has 15 Rajya Sabha MPs and Ritabrata’s term in the Upper House lasts till 2020.
The CPI(M), on the other hand, had set up a 3-member inquiry commission headed by party MP Md Salim to probe the charges against Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay. The commission was asked to submit its report on Ritabrata within two months based.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
