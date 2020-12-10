Mamata Banerjee Cites Timing of Video to Allege BJP 'Staged' Attack on Nadda Convoy, Orders Inquiry

Hours after the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government in attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ordered a probe into the incident while she also insinuated that it was staged by the saffron party. Banerjee alleged that the BJP is holding rallies with arms every day and its workers are attacking fellow activists while blaming it on the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a public rally against the new farm laws at Esplanade in Kolkata, the chief minister said, "Shooting videos from their mobiles during attack while sitting inside their (BJP leaders) vehicles? What timing! It seems like they were aware about the attack. Was it again a planned move, the way they broke the statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar to defame us. We will expose their conspiracy to malign us and Bengal soon."

She further said, "To clear the air I have ordered an inquiry to find the truth. I will not tolerate BJP’s misleading campaign against us. Enough is enough."

Calling the BJP an "outsider", the TMC supremo said, "Just imagine the level of knowledge of this outsider party. One of their leaders claimed that Rabindra Nath Tagore was born in Viswa Bharati. This is highly objectionable and I would like to request the civil society and the intellectuals to protest against this with placards. BJP doesn;t know anything about Bengal."

Banerjee’s reaction came after a convoy of BJP leaders including Nadda, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya was attacked with stones, bricks and glass bottles at Sirakol area in South 24-Parganas district on Thursday.

A number of cars, including that of Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh, were damaged in the attack. Since Nadda’s vehicle was bullet proof, he didn’t suffer any injuries and later all the leaders reached the public rally venue amid tight security.

"TMC goons attacked our convoys. I have received injuries on my right hand. People will give a befitting reply to TMC," Vijayvargiya said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said, "They are following the footsteps of Mussolini and Hitler and trying to create a new Hindu dharma. We all follow the Hindu principles and ideology of Swami Vivekananda and Ram Krishna Paramhansa. But BJP along with the RSS are trying to create a dangerous Hinduism trend in India. This is not only dangerous for our democracy but also devastated for our country."

"It is unfortunate that Narendra Modi is not following the federal structure of India. He is not following the preamble of the Constitution and democratic fabric of our country. Every day he is forcibly passing a new bill, like the farm bills, in the Parliament and adamantly running the country without consulting the states."

"Now they are dreaming of capturing our Bengal. Everyday leader from other states are coming to Bengal to spread misinformation. If they are not working for their own people in their respective States and spending more time in Bengal, just imagine what they will do if you trust them,” she said.

While challenging all the BJP leaders, she said, "Bring your entire saffron brigade here, I am alone capable of fighting you in the political battlefields of Bengal because people here believe in TMC. They believe in 'Ma', 'Mati', 'Manus' government."