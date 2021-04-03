Mamata Banerjee Seen Shaking Injured Leg in Video Sparks War of Words Between TMC and BJP

A purported video clip where Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen sitting on a wheelchair and moving her plastered leg back and forth has gone viral on social media, giving her rivals an opportunity to claim that she was playing up her injuries to win sympathy. The TMC, however, has condemned the “manner in which the party supremo has been insulted", and said the rival BJP should learn how to respect women.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its report, had concluded that the incident in Nandigram which left Banerjee injured was not an attack even though the TMC had alleged otherwise.

The incident which took place at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10 after Banerjee filed her nomination had taken place “suddenly” though a “conspiracy theory” was spoken about, the report prepared by special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey to West Bengal for the state election stated, a source at the CEO office said.

“The incident was not a planned attack but an accident. It had taken place suddenly”, the source said quoting the report.