English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee Set to Attend November 22 Opposition Meet in Major Boost for Anti-BJP Bloc
So far, the Congress, TDP, Aam Aadmi Party, JD(S), NCP and now the TMC have agreed to attend the meeting called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
In a major boost for the Opposition bloc ahead of the 2010 Lok Sabha Polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to attend the November 22 meeting called by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in an effort to cobble together a grand anti-BJP front.
Naidu’s emissaries met Trinamool leaders in Kolkata on Friday after which the decision was taken. Top TDP sources have confirmed to CNN-News 18 that irrespective of the number of parties confirming their participation, the meeting will take place on the 22nd. It will be followed by a press meet in Delhi’s Constitution Club.
So far, the Congress, TDP, Aam Aadmi Party, JD(S), NCP and now the TMC have agreed to attend the meeting. The TDP leadership is also meeting Praful Patel in Mumbai on Saturday and Sharad Pawar has agreed in principle. Sharad Yadav, too, has confirmed his participation. While Mayawati has not yet given her approval, the Left, too, is unsure of its participation as it is wary of being seen with the Congress before elections, sources said.
The plans for a grand opposition show of strength in the midst of the ongoing state assembly polls were announced by Naidu after he met Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot in Amaravati.
Naidu, who has met nearly all top opposition leaders in the last one month in an attempt to bring regional parties on a platform to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, had said the parties would decide on the future course of action at the proposed meeting.
“I am not expecting anything out of this. Save democracy and save nation is the agenda for us. We joined the Congress because of democratic compulsions in the interest of the nation. I am appealing to all parties that we should forget our issues. We have to join together for a broader cause,” he had said.
Naidu’s emissaries met Trinamool leaders in Kolkata on Friday after which the decision was taken. Top TDP sources have confirmed to CNN-News 18 that irrespective of the number of parties confirming their participation, the meeting will take place on the 22nd. It will be followed by a press meet in Delhi’s Constitution Club.
So far, the Congress, TDP, Aam Aadmi Party, JD(S), NCP and now the TMC have agreed to attend the meeting. The TDP leadership is also meeting Praful Patel in Mumbai on Saturday and Sharad Pawar has agreed in principle. Sharad Yadav, too, has confirmed his participation. While Mayawati has not yet given her approval, the Left, too, is unsure of its participation as it is wary of being seen with the Congress before elections, sources said.
The plans for a grand opposition show of strength in the midst of the ongoing state assembly polls were announced by Naidu after he met Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot in Amaravati.
Naidu, who has met nearly all top opposition leaders in the last one month in an attempt to bring regional parties on a platform to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, had said the parties would decide on the future course of action at the proposed meeting.
“I am not expecting anything out of this. Save democracy and save nation is the agenda for us. We joined the Congress because of democratic compulsions in the interest of the nation. I am appealing to all parties that we should forget our issues. We have to join together for a broader cause,” he had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- Ranveer Singh's Father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani Welcomes Deepika Padukone in True Filmy Style
- Pihu Movie Review: You’ll Watch a Small Girl Heading Towards Death With Bated Breath
- Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...