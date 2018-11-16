Mamata Banerjee Set to Attend November 22 Opposition Meet in Major Boost for Anti-BJP Bloc

In a major boost for the Opposition bloc ahead of the 2010 Lok Sabha Polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to attend the November 22 meeting called by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in an effort to cobble together a grand anti-BJP front.Naidu’s emissaries met Trinamool leaders in Kolkata on Friday after which the decision was taken. Top TDP sources have confirmed to CNN-News 18 that irrespective of the number of parties confirming their participation, the meeting will take place on the 22nd. It will be followed by a press meet in Delhi’s Constitution Club.So far, the Congress, TDP, Aam Aadmi Party, JD(S), NCP and now the TMC have agreed to attend the meeting. The TDP leadership is also meeting Praful Patel in Mumbai on Saturday and Sharad Pawar has agreed in principle. Sharad Yadav, too, has confirmed his participation. While Mayawati has not yet given her approval, the Left, too, is unsure of its participation as it is wary of being seen with the Congress before elections, sources said.The plans for a grand opposition show of strength in the midst of the ongoing state assembly polls were announced by Naidu after he met Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot in Amaravati.Naidu, who has met nearly all top opposition leaders in the last one month in an attempt to bring regional parties on a platform to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, had said the parties would decide on the future course of action at the proposed meeting.“I am not expecting anything out of this. Save democracy and save nation is the agenda for us. We joined the Congress because of democratic compulsions in the interest of the nation. I am appealing to all parties that we should forget our issues. We have to join together for a broader cause,” he had said.