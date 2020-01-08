Take the pledge to vote

Mamata Banerjee Slams Congress, Says People 'Without Political Existence' Pursue Strikes

Banerjee said she extends her support to the cause of the strike, which has been called against the Centre's economic policies the CAA and proposed NRC, but reiterated that her party and government is against any sort of shutdown.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Sagar Islands: Hitting out at the Left and the Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that those who don't have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing "cheap politics" of strikes.

Banerjee said she extends her support to the cause of the strike, which has been called against the Centre's economic policies, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, but reiterated that her party and government is against any sort of shutdown.

"We will not allow any strike in Bengal. Those who don't have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing cheap politics such as strikes," she said. They have not engaged in any mass movement against CAA or NRC, neither in Bengal nor across the country, and they want to take a short cut by calling a strike, Banerjee said.

