Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term today after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls. She called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and resigned as the chief minister, as is the practice, before she was administered the oath of office and secrecy again. Earlier Monday, Banerjee addressed a press conference where she spoke of a “collective fight” by the opposition against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but underscored combating the Covid-19 crisis should be the first priority.

“I am just a street fighter. I can boost the morale of the people so that we can fight a strong fight against the BJP. One cannot do everything alone and it should be a collective effort. If collectively we can take a decision, together we can fight the battle of 2024. But first let us fight this COVID crisis and then we will decide on this. Now is not the time,” she said, responding to a question about her role in the 2024 general elections.

Later, the newly elected MLAs of the TMC met and unanimously chose her the leader of the legislature party, before she called on the governor to stake claim to form the government. Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn-in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.