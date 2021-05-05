politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Politics»Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan

News18.com | May 05, 2021, 10:26 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan

Event Highlights

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term today after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls. She called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and resigned as the chief minister, as is the practice, before she was administered the oath of office and secrecy again. Earlier Monday, Banerjee addressed a press conference where she spoke of a “collective fight” by the opposition against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but underscored combating the Covid-19 crisis should be the first priority.

“I am just a street fighter. I can boost the morale of the people so that we can fight a strong fight against the BJP. One cannot do everything alone and it should be a collective effort. If collectively we can take a decision, together we can fight the battle of 2024. But first let us fight this COVID crisis and then we will decide on this. Now is not the time,” she said, responding to a question about her role in the 2024 general elections.

Later, the newly elected MLAs of the TMC met and unanimously chose her the leader of the legislature party, before she called on the governor to stake claim to form the government. Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn-in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

Read More
May 05, 2021 10:26 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee reached Raj Bhawan for her swearing-in.

May 05, 2021 10:15 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in | TMC chief Mamata Banerjee leaves her Kalighat residence for her swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

May 05, 2021 10:02 (IST)

READ | Move over Sharad Pawar, Plans are Afoot to Crown Mamata Banerjee as UPA Chairperson or Convenor

Aday after Bengal Assembly polls verdict, plans are afoot to crown Mamata Banerjee as the UPA chairperson or its convenor—in other words, the face of the non-BJP-non-NDA political force. At present, Sonia Gandhi is chairperson of the UPA. The move, at a nascent stage, interestingly, has the blessings of both the official Congress party and the group of dissenters aka G-23 who in August 2020 had questioned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.

May 05, 2021 09:52 (IST)

BJP Dharna on Mamata's Swearing-in Day | In view of the violence that led to deaths in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a nationwide dharna on Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in ceremony day.

May 05, 2021 09:48 (IST)

Never Seen Such Post-poll Violence: Nadda | The BJP has alleged West Bengal is in the throes of state-sponsored violence and claimed that TMC workers entered houses of party activists and assaulted them. Party officials also claimed a BJP office in Hooghly district was set on fire and shops of its supporters were torched in many areas. "I have never seen such post-poll violence that is occurring in West Bengal after the declaration of election results (on May 2)," Nadda said. (1/2)

May 05, 2021 09:45 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Reviews Situation in Bengal Amid Violence | Mamata Banerjee, who is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time, took stock of the situation at a meeting held at her residence with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary H K Dwidevi, DGP P Nirajnayan and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra. Banerjee directed them to increase surveillance in areas which were identified as sensitive, an official said. "The CM is very worried about the situation and directed officers to take necessary steps to restore the law and order at the places from where reports of violence and clashes have come," an official said.

May 05, 2021 09:42 (IST)

The violence started after results of the assembly election were declared and the ruling Trinamool Congress came out winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office. BJP president J P Nadda, who arrived on a two-day visit to the state, said he would visit the houses of those killed. On the other hand, a TMC worker was also stabbed to death in Purba Bardhaman district and the ruling party held the saffron party responsible for the incident. 

May 05, 2021 09:35 (IST)

READ | PM Modi Calls Bengal Governor Over Post-Poll Violence, MHA Seeks Report

Concerned over incidents of brutal violence after the 2021 Assembly election results in West Bengal, that claimed several lives and left many injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and enquired about the ‘alarming situation’ in the state.

May 05, 2021 09:30 (IST)

Violence Mars TMC Victory Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's Swearing-in | Even as the Mamata Banerjee spearheaded her party to victory, the feat has been marred by sporadic post-poll violence in West Bengal. As many as 14 people were reported dead in the violence that took place in the state following the announcement of West Bengal poll results on Sunday. In view of the incidents, Banerjee asked officials to act decisively and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to express anguish over the law-and-order situation. Banerjee held a meeting with top government officials on the violence and directed them to quickly address the situation and arrest culprits, a source said.

May 05, 2021 09:22 (IST)

OPINION | In Losing Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee Joins the Hall of ‘Defeat in Victory’

Mamata Banerjee is in a hall of ‘defeat in victory’ of sorts that includes Morarji Desai, Tribhuvan Narain Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Biju Patnaik. However, each had a peculiar situation or circumstances. In some ways, Mamata Banerjee is the only one to have lost an Assembly seat when her party went on to win a record 213 out of 292 seats that went to polls in Bengal.

May 05, 2021 09:21 (IST)

The ruling TMC has won 213 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

May 05, 2021 09:17 (IST)

Saurav Ganguly in Attendance | Former Indian cricketer and BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly will also be present for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony. 

May 05, 2021 08:57 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in at 10.45 am | Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim are likely to be present at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at around 10.45 am on May 5, TMC sources said. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also been invited for the ceremony, the official said.

May 05, 2021 08:56 (IST)

Low-key Event Amid Covid-19 | Invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose, the official said on Tuesday. Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, he said. "It has been decided to keep the oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee a very simple one because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee will be the only leader who will be taking oath tomorrow. The programme will be a very brief one," he said.

May 05, 2021 08:56 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee's Swearing-in Today | Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal at Raj Bhavan today. The event will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after taking oath, Banerjee will go to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' where she will be given 'guard of honour' by Kolkata Police.

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee during poll campaign.

“CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” Dhankhar tweeted after Banerjee tendered her resignation. The oath-taking ceremony will be a low-key affair due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan. In view of current Covid situation function will be with limited audience,” he tweeted. During her media interaction, Banerjee again demanded that every citizen of the country should be given free vaccines by the Centre.

“They are sending vaccine and oxygen to two-three states. Why so? Every state should get its due. I have heard that in Gujarat, vaccine is being given from the BJP party office. Do they (BJP) have any expertise in giving vaccines?” she claimed. Banerjee also claimed that the Left, which ruled the state for 34 years on the trot, was unable to get back the votes that it had lost to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, leading to its further downfall.

“I may have political differences with them (Left) but I did not want to see them getting zero. It would have been better if they got the votes back from the BJP. They favoured the BJP so much that they became a signboard. They need to think about this. Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIM-L) did not do this,” she said. The chief minister said she did not get the customary call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her victory in the elections.

“This is the first time I saw a prime minister not calling. It is ok, he may be busy. I did not take it in sentiment,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here