Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee Leaves Kalighat Residence for Swearing-in at Raj Bhavan

“CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” Dhankhar tweeted after Banerjee tendered her resignation. The oath-taking ceremony will be a low-key affair due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan. In view of current Covid situation function will be with limited audience,” he tweeted. During her media interaction, Banerjee again demanded that every citizen of the country should be given free vaccines by the Centre.
“They are sending vaccine and oxygen to two-three states. Why so? Every state should get its due. I have heard that in Gujarat, vaccine is being given from the BJP party office. Do they (BJP) have any expertise in giving vaccines?” she claimed. Banerjee also claimed that the Left, which ruled the state for 34 years on the trot, was unable to get back the votes that it had lost to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, leading to its further downfall.
“I may have political differences with them (Left) but I did not want to see them getting zero. It would have been better if they got the votes back from the BJP. They favoured the BJP so much that they became a signboard. They need to think about this. Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIM-L) did not do this,” she said. The chief minister said she did not get the customary call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her victory in the elections.
“This is the first time I saw a prime minister not calling. It is ok, he may be busy. I did not take it in sentiment,” she said.
