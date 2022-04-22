Mamata Banerjee to Attend PM Narendra Modi’s Meeting with Judges in New Delhi?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to reach New Delhi a day in advance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with judges from across states on April 30.

Banerjee may also meet the PM separately with the state’s demands and to keep the Centre-state relations smooth, say sources.

Modi had called the seminar to discuss how cases can be expedited, say sources.

Last year, Banerjee had met the PM after she won the Bengal elections and then again in November with her state’s demands.

After becoming the third-time CM, Banerjee had stressed that “political differences shouldn’t impact Centre-state relations”.

Last time, Banerjee had even invited the PM for the Bengal Business Summit.

While Banerjee is trying to pitch the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the main alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter is focusing on the North-East. The Left, however, has criticized the plan, saying Banerjee is trying to build a tacit understanding with the BJP.

Recently, Banerjee wrote to all Opposition leaders and non-BJP chief ministers, expressing her concern over the “Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government’s attack on the democratic fabric of this country” and called for a meeting to discuss a strategy to counter it.

