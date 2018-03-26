Mamata Banerjee to Begin 4-Day Delhi Visit, Sharad Pawar’s Dinner the Highlight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a four-day visit to the national capital on Monday, during which she will meet and dine with opposition leaders amid efforts to finalise an anti-BJP coalition for 2019 elections.During the visit, all eyes will be on a dinner to be hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday. Sources in the Trinamool Congress said efforts are also on to arrange a meeting between Mamata and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.A meeting with current Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely as Mamata has been projecting herself as a leader of a potential non-BJP front. Sources in Trinamool Congress said Mamata wanted to take the lead in opposition camp since December when Rahul succeeded Sonia at the helm of the Congress.Recently, Mamata held a meeting with Telangana CM and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao at her Kolkata residence where the two discussed the formation of a “federal front” for 2019 elections. They had also held discussions on floor strategy over the no-confidence notices given by TDP and YSR Congress in the Lok Sabha.