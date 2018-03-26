English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee to Begin 4-Day Delhi Visit, Sharad Pawar’s Dinner the Highlight
A meeting with current Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely as Mamata has been projecting herself as a leader of a potential non-BJP front.
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a four-day visit to the national capital on Monday, during which she will meet and dine with opposition leaders amid efforts to finalise an anti-BJP coalition for 2019 elections.
During the visit, all eyes will be on a dinner to be hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday. Sources in the Trinamool Congress said efforts are also on to arrange a meeting between Mamata and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
A meeting with current Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely as Mamata has been projecting herself as a leader of a potential non-BJP front. Sources in Trinamool Congress said Mamata wanted to take the lead in opposition camp since December when Rahul succeeded Sonia at the helm of the Congress.
Recently, Mamata held a meeting with Telangana CM and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao at her Kolkata residence where the two discussed the formation of a “federal front” for 2019 elections. They had also held discussions on floor strategy over the no-confidence notices given by TDP and YSR Congress in the Lok Sabha.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
