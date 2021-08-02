Mamata Banerjee to Launch 'Khela Hobe' Programme in Kolkata Today

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will on Sunday launch “Khela Hobe” (Game on) programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The TMC’s hit slogan captured much attention in the political spectrum in the run-up to the Bengal assembly elections that saw a clean sweep of the Trinamool Congress to victory.

The “Khela Hobe” slogan was popularised in West Bengal by Anubrata Mondal, the TMC president of Birbhum district, who is known in the state for his political theatrics and quips.

During the event on Monday, the State Sports and You Affairs Department will distribute one lakh “joyee” (victorious) footballs to various Clubs.

Banerjee had earlier announced that August 16 will be observed as the “Khela Hobe Diwas” in memory of the 16 people who lost their lives in a stampede during 1980 match at the iconic Eden Gardens.

All Clubs have been enlisted for this programme, which will also focus on giving support to economically backward sportsmen.

Meanwhile, the TMC is likely to use the “Khela Hobe” campaign slogan in Tripura, hoping for a similar thunderous victory as in Bengal polls.

Earlier, TMC’s all-India general secretary and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had in his very first press conference said TMC will take the BJP head-on, thus setting the party’s agenda for Tripura.

Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura on Monday, several posters and banners featuring him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were found torn, with the TMC planning to launch a protest against what is called a deliberate act.

TMC Tripura leader Ashish Lal Singh said several posters from the airport to Gorkha Basti were damaged on Sunday night and the party would register its protest on the issue.

On Monday morning, two TMC ministers Bratyo Basu and Moloy Ghatak, along with trade union leader Ritobrata Bhattacharjya, will also reach Tripura.

On the other hand, the “Khela Hobe” slogan has been borrowed by the Samajwadi Party for the UP assembly polls election due next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here