English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mamata to Participate in Niti Aayog's Meeting, Says ‘I Did Not Want To’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.
File image of WB CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: News18)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.
The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated.
Banerjee and a few other chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the Ramzan festivities, following which it was postponed by a day to June 17.
"I was the one who had pointed out that Eid will be celebrated on June 16 when the Niti Aayog meeting was earlier scheduled. I had told that we have to participate in prayers and various programmes on Eid and the meeting was then postponed to June 17," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
The CM said she would reach New Delhi by on Saturday night and return on Monday.
"Though I had no wish to attend the meeting, I will still be there, as a few chief ministers have told me that they will attend the meeting to place their observations," she said.
Also Watch
The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated.
Banerjee and a few other chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the Ramzan festivities, following which it was postponed by a day to June 17.
"I was the one who had pointed out that Eid will be celebrated on June 16 when the Niti Aayog meeting was earlier scheduled. I had told that we have to participate in prayers and various programmes on Eid and the meeting was then postponed to June 17," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
The CM said she would reach New Delhi by on Saturday night and return on Monday.
"Though I had no wish to attend the meeting, I will still be there, as a few chief ministers have told me that they will attend the meeting to place their observations," she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- Messi, the Superstar Illuminating a Small Russian Town