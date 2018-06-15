GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mamata to Participate in Niti Aayog's Meeting, Says ‘I Did Not Want To’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2018, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamata to Participate in Niti Aayog's Meeting, Says ‘I Did Not Want To’
File image of WB CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: News18)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated.

Banerjee and a few other chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the Ramzan festivities, following which it was postponed by a day to June 17.

"I was the one who had pointed out that Eid will be celebrated on June 16 when the Niti Aayog meeting was earlier scheduled. I had told that we have to participate in prayers and various programmes on Eid and the meeting was then postponed to June 17," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

The CM said she would reach New Delhi by on Saturday night and return on Monday.

"Though I had no wish to attend the meeting, I will still be there, as a few chief ministers have told me that they will attend the meeting to place their observations," she said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You