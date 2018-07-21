English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mamata Banerjee to Spell Out Trinamool Strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Today
A file image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the party's annual Martyrs' Day rally tomorrow, sources said.
The Martyr's Day rally is organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993. The Left Front was in power at the time and Banerjee was then a leader of the West Bengal Youth Congress.
According to TMC sources, the party will use tomorrow's platform to spell out the strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls.
"Tomorrow we will get the directive from our supremo for the Lok Sabha poll next year. We will also give a befitting reply to allegations made by BJP leaders during Narendra Modi's (Midnapore) rally," a senior TMC leader said.
The rally is of immense importance given the party's ambition to play a major role after the next Lok Sabha polls, political observers said.
The rally, which will be participated by party supporters from all corners of the state, is also likely to see joining of Congress MLAs and senior leaders from other parties.
"We will take the pledge at the July 21 rally to oust the BJP in 2019. The country will definitely get the opportunity to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's developmental work nationwide after 2019," TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had recently said.
Banerjee, along with senior TMC leaders, visited the venue at the Esplanade area in the heart of the city during the day and checked the preparations for the rally.
According to senior TMC leaders, the party's aim to play a major role at the national level can only be successful if it manages to bag the maximum number of seats out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
The party presently has 34 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal.
With nearly 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state being located in villages and semi-urban areas, the party is hoping to cash in on its stupendous performance in the May panchayat polls where it managed to win all the zilla parishads and nearly 80 per cent of the gram panchayat seats.
