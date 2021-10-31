Mamata Banerjee to Visit Tripura in Dec, Says Abhishek; Calls CM Biplab Deb a 'Big Flop'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura in December, her nephew Abhishek announced on Sunday during his hour-long rally where he launched a scathing attack on CM Bipab Deb. The TMC rally came after restrictions were pulled off after a court order.

“We will be here this December and Mamata Banerjee will meet you all in Asthabal Maidan. Unlike the CPI-M and the Congress, the TMC cannot be stopped by BJP’s section 144," Abhishek said.

ALSO READ | ‘Mamata is Mother India, Admit My Mistake: On ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to TMC, Rajib Banerjee Slams BJP’s ‘Divisive’ Politics

Hitting out at Tripura CM, Abhishek called him the “Big Flop Deb" and said that the TMC will give “visarjan to the traitor in 2023".

“We will stop this ‘Duare Gundaraj’ (hooligans at the doorstep) and implement ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at the doorstep) like Bengal here in Tripura as well,” he said.

Refering to BJP MLAs wanting to join the TMC, Abhishek said, “Mr Deb, people who are roaming around you are keeping in touch with us, if we want we can topple your government but we will not do so. We will contest and win. The BJP’s expiry date is 2023.”

TMC insiders said that Sunday’s rally acted as a booster as the municipal polls will be contested by the TMC.

“Yesterday we won in court and in 2023 we will win votes.The fact that Abhishek came and gave speech saying Mamata will come in December became a great booster for workers,” a party leader said.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the TMC of being “outsiders trying to create disturbance”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.