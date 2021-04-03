politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Mamata Banerjee Urges Minorities to Not Allow Their Vote Division
1-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee Urges Minorities to Not Allow Their Vote Division

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File Photo)

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File Photo)

West Bengal CM accuses central forces of intimidating voters inside booths.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused central forces of intimidating the voters and urged people to give a befitting reply to the “outsider communal BJP” that “engaged two Muslim leaders (Asaduddin Owaisi and Abbas Siddiqui) to divide the minority vote share in West Bengal”.

Without naming Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Siddiqui of Indian Secular Front (ISF), she urged the minorities, SC and ST voters to maintain the communal harmony of Bengal, stay alert from “BJP’s dangerous communal politics”.

“The leader who came from Hyderabad [Owaisi] and the one [Siddiqui] who joined hands with the Left Front and the Congress are helping BJP in the state through dividing the minority votes. Please don’t allow anyone to divide your votes. We must win more than 200 seats,” she said.

Mamata also asked her booth workers to raise alarm if they find any central forces inside the booth. “They are not supposed to be inside the booth. If you notice any central force jawan inside the booth, please lodge a complaint with the EC,” she added.

RELATED NEWS

Hitting out at the Election Commission (EC), she accused the poll body for working on instruction of the BJP leaders. “The EC is not taking our complaints seriously. It is our humble request to them to ensure free and fair polls in the rest of the phases,” she said.

Tags
first published:April 03, 2021, 17:17 IST