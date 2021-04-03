Mamata Banerjee Urges Minorities to Not Allow Their Vote Division

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused central forces of intimidating the voters and urged people to give a befitting reply to the “outsider communal BJP” that “engaged two Muslim leaders (Asaduddin Owaisi and Abbas Siddiqui) to divide the minority vote share in West Bengal”.

Without naming Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Siddiqui of Indian Secular Front (ISF), she urged the minorities, SC and ST voters to maintain the communal harmony of Bengal, stay alert from “BJP’s dangerous communal politics”.

“The leader who came from Hyderabad [Owaisi] and the one [Siddiqui] who joined hands with the Left Front and the Congress are helping BJP in the state through dividing the minority votes. Please don’t allow anyone to divide your votes. We must win more than 200 seats,” she said.

Mamata also asked her booth workers to raise alarm if they find any central forces inside the booth. “They are not supposed to be inside the booth. If you notice any central force jawan inside the booth, please lodge a complaint with the EC,” she added.

Hitting out at the Election Commission (EC), she accused the poll body for working on instruction of the BJP leaders. “The EC is not taking our complaints seriously. It is our humble request to them to ensure free and fair polls in the rest of the phases,” she said.