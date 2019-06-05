Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Weaves in Warning to BJP in Eid Message as Storm Brews Over Nephew’s ‘TRP of Ram’ Comment

The Trinamool Congress supremo and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee launched an attack on the saffron party, saying that it had replaced its 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan with 'Jai Maa Kali' given a downward slide after the elections.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mamata Banerjee Weaves in Warning to BJP in Eid Message as Storm Brews Over Nephew’s ‘TRP of Ram’ Comment
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on the BJP on Wednesday while taking part in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Red Road, escalating an intense war of words over nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s comments the day before.

Tyaag ka naam hai Hindu, Imaan ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isaai, Sikhon ka naam hai Balidan. Ye hai hamara pyaara Hindustan. Iski raksha humlog karenge. Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. Ye hamara slogan hai,” she said.

On the eve of Eid, her nephew had and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had triggered another round of confrontation with the BJP, mocking the saffron party's new ‘Jai Maha Kali’ slogan, saying the saffron camp has replaced its ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan as its TRP is on a downward slide after the elections.

The BJP had on Monday said Bengal is the land of Maha Kali and the party's slogans in the state will be ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Maa Kali’.

"They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Shri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics," Abhishek had said while addressing a protest rally against fuel price hike.

The inclusion of "Jai Maha Kali" in its list of slogans of BJP came at a time when the TMC has accused it of being a party of outsiders who do not understand the culture of Bengal.

The BJP in Bengal bagged 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC's tally came down to 22 from 34 it had won in 2014.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram