Mamata Banerjee Will Damage Akhilesh's Prospects in UP, Happy PM Modi Brought Her to Kashi Ghat: Giriraj Singh

Mamata Banerjee’s tour of Uttar Pradesh in support of Akhilesh Yadav will damage the Samajwadi Party chief’s prospects instead of bettering them, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said.

The Trinamool Congress chief had addressed a rally in Varanasi earlier in support of the SP -led alliance, and had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would be ‘defeated’. Banerjee had also shared the stage with Akhilesh and visited the Ganges ghats in Varanasi.

“Mamata is doing more harm to Akhilesh. He works on M-Y ( Muslim-Yadav) factor. He has M but Y has slipped through Akhilesh’s hands," said Singh.

Claiming that Mamata had disrespected the ‘Sanatan dharma’, Singh alleged that she is committed to “forming a Muslim state" in West Bengal.

“Hindus are running away from her state whereas she has rolled out red carpet for Rohingya Muslims. She had said that Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators won’t be touched till she is in power. Her minister tells people to come with him to a ‘new Pakistan’. With such history, why would people of Varanasi back her?" he said.

He made a similar jab at Mulayam Yadav, asking whether ‘Krishna devotees’ could go with his party, after he had said that ‘Muslims would be protected at any cost’.

Responding to the Bengal Chief Minister sitting on a dharna after being shown black flags in Varanasi, Singh said how would the people of Varanasi love her when she had called them ‘goons’. “Why should they not show her black flag," said the union minister.

‘Modi made anti-Hindu leaders visit temples’

On Banerjee’s visits to the ghats of Varanasi, Singh said, “I am happy that Modi ji has brought Mamata to Kashi ghat and made someone wear ‘Janeu’ above their clothes. Both brother and sister (Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi) were surprised to see Kashi dham," he said.

“Modi ji is an ‘Avatar’ and the Prime Minister is going to lead the country on path of being the vishwa guru (world guru)," said Singh.

The Union Minister said the results of Uttar Pradesh would be ‘surprising’ and that the BJP would do much better than expected.​

