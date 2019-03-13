Mamata Will Rise and Shine in LS Polls, Bengal BJP's 'Mission 23' a Distant Dream, Says TMC MP

Mamata Banerjee will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said former union minister and TMC MP, Dinesh Trivedi.After securing a Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore constituency, Trivedi said, “I am thankful to our leader for keeping faith in me. Don’t be surprised if we secure all the 42 seats in Bengal. This time, Didi is going to play a historic role in national politics and we will work hard to make this happen.”Lauding the TMC supremo for her “meticulous” selection of candidates, Trivedi said that Banerjee’s arrangements will pose a big challenge for the BJP in West Bengal. “Mark my words. The way she has placed the candidates is certainly going to be big trouble for the BJP,” said Trivedi.Giving full credit to Banerjee for being the force behind a “united opposition front”, Trivedi said that the Bengal CM “believes” in an inclusive India. “She is key force behind the unity of the non-BJP parties. People like her across the parties,” he added.Trivedi also dubbed the Bengal BJP’s ‘Mission 23’ a “distant dream”.“They (BJP) don’t even have the right candidates and therefore they are begging from others. Usually, during election you will find a lot of hustle-bustle in party offices, but did you find the same in the state BJP office? It’s a clear indication that their position is not good in Bengal. People here only know Mamata Banerjee for her excellent connection with the common people. They trust her because of her hard work,” said Trivedi.On contesting from Barrackpore, Trivedi said that his entire dedication right now lay on winning the election and rest is “irrelevant”.On Tuesday, after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore, TMC MLA Arjun Singh had claimed that people are unhappy with sitting MP, Trivedi, due to his absence from the constituency.“There is nothing wrong in expecting a ticket from the party. There was a demand from the people that I should be the candidate. But party thought that Trivedi is the fittest candidate. So, I have nothing to say,” Singh said.