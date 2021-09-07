Mamata Banerjee Will Start Her Match in Bhawanipur With Workers' Meet

The “Vote Pujo” mood is on in Bhawanipur since the date has been declared for the by-poll. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will start her match for Bhawanipur from the workers’ meet scheduled for Wednesday at 3 pm. Banerjee is expected to address the workers of her constituency following Covid guidelines.

Speaking to News18, Karthick Banerjee, brother of Mamata Banerjee, said, “Workers from entire Bengal wants to work for Bhawanipur. We are feeling blessed that Mamata will contest from here, when she decided not to contest from here we were sad. Tomorrow we will welcome her in every way. She will just come and stand; workers will give their 200 per cent in Bhawanipur. Our target is a record margin.”

She is expected to talk to all ward members tomorrow and chalk out plans.

Sobhandev Chatterjee, who resigned from the Bhawanipur constituency after winning this time to make way for Mamata to contest, today came out with a paintbrush to do wall writings for Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to News18, Sobhondev Chatterjee said: “It’s our moral obligation to make Mamata win with a record margin. I do wall writing for my leader from 1962, that’s why today also I am writing a wall for her. Mamata now is not just a leader for Bengal, she is the leader of India.”

BJP is expected to declare their candidate in a day or two. Dilip Ghosh earlier said to News18 that “ladai barabari ki hogi", signifies that BJP is banking on a big name to contest.

