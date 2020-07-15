Mamata Banerjee Writes to Prez, Says Hemtabad MLA Death Not Political But a Case of Suspected Suicide

The death of the BJP's Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy is a case of suspected suicide and not a political one as projected by the party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Her letter came a day after a BJP delegation called on the president over the death of its legislator, who was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

"On receipt of post-mortem report and on primary investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities," she said in the letter.

"The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by BJP," Banerjee added.

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien, called on the president on Wednesday to apprise him of the facts and details of the case.

For suicide prevention helplines, contact: AASRA Suicide Prevention at 022 2754 6669 or contact Sahai by dialling 08025497777.