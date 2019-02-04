LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

2-min read

Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna Against CBI Gets Oppn Boost as Tejashwi, Kanimozhi Arrive in Kolkata

Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee's direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an "alliance of corrupt".

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna Against CBI Gets Oppn Boost as Tejashwi, Kanimozhi Arrive in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with DMK MP Kanimozhi (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI attempt's to question the Kolkata Police Commssioner in connection with chit funds scam, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: On day two of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in protest against CBI’s bid to question Kolkata Police chief in chit fund scams, Opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Kanimozhi landed in Kolkata to lend support to the firebrand leader.

Speaking in support of Banerjee, DMK leader Kanimozhi said that the Bengal CM has once again made sure that the country stops and turns back to look at her.

"I would say that this episode was Modiji's pre-election gift to Mamata Banerjee as the BJP has realised after January 19 rally that they won't return to power after Lok Sabha polls," she said.

"The BJP and the RSS believe in divisive politics and in order to oust BJP, we should work together," she said.

Joining Kanimozhi was RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who too rallied behind Mamata.

"It is political conspiracy to use the CBI against political opponents. Narendra Modi is elder to us and he should understand that PM comes and goes but the institutions of this great country remain. Whoever will not compromise with BJP they will be harassed by the CBI and other agencies," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He said if all political parties don't unite then the people of this country "will not forgive" them.

Banerjee, while thanking both the leaders, said all the opposition parties are united and will fight "till Modi is ousted from power".

Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee's direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an "alliance of corrupt" and Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that developments in West Bengal were indicative of a "breakdown of the Constitution".

Banerjee is on dharna against the CBI for attempting to question police chief Rajeev Kumar without completing required formalities. She has accused the CBI of destroying the federal structure of the state.

"My police force is my pride, will give my life but won't compromise," West Bengal chief minister said. The protest, she said, will go on till February 8.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner.The CBI alleged that it has moved the application as an extraordinary situation has arisen in which the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a confidential report on Sunday’s showdown between policemen and CBI officers, who had come to question Rajeev Kumar.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
