»
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee's Punishment for PM Modi's 'Lies'? 100 Sit-Ups While Holding Ears

Banerjee’s remarks came after the Prime Minister accused the state government of establishing mafia raj in coal mines and depriving mine workers of their remuneration.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee's Punishment for PM Modi's 'Lies'? 100 Sit-Ups While Holding Ears
A combination photo of Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his allegations of a link between the coal mafia in the state and the Trinamool Congress, saying if proven wrong, he must do “100 sit-ups while holding his ears”.

Banerjee’s remarks came after the Prime Minister accused the state government of establishing mafia raj in coal mines and depriving mine workers of their remuneration.

“You know better how Trinamool’s mafia raj is continuing in coal mines here. Trinamool leaders are making money while mines workers are deprived of their remuneration,” Modi said at an election rally in Bankura. He said people sacrificed their lives in a bid to restore democracy. "Their sacrifice will not go in vain," Modi told a rally in Purulia later.

“Purulia is endowed with natural resources. You are sitting on black gold. Till now, successive governments in the state have established mafia raj here. In fact, the Trinamool government has made mafias a part of its activities,” he alleged.

Continuing his attack on Trinamool, Modi said when a party does "politics for the sake of infiltrators, mafias, goons and hooligans, it cannot remember its responsibility for tribals”. “That is what is going on in West Bengal," he said. "When Modi talks about such anarchy, didi gets angry."

Countering the allegation, the Trinamool Congress supremo threw a challenge to Modi, saying she would withdraw her party's nominees in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal if Modi could prove the charge against even one candidate.

"You said Trinamool's candidates are coal mafias. I challenge you. I will withdraw the party's nominees in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal if you are able to prove such allegations against any of our candidates," she told an election rally. “But if you are proven wrong, you will do 100 sit-ups while holding your ears,” she said.

Coal comes under the purview of the central government and BJP leaders become agents of coal transactions, she alleged. "I have a pen drive. If I make it public, documents of coal mafias and cow smuggling would be out," she threatened Modi.
