Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee's TMC Has Lost Moral Right to Continue in Office: BJP's Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh

In a dig, he said the TMC supremo should no longer dream of becoming prime minister, rather she should be concerned about saving her chief minister's chair.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamata Banerjee's TMC Has Lost Moral Right to Continue in Office: BJP's Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh
File photo of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Image: ANI Twitter)
Kolkata: Lok Sabha poll results have sounded the death knell for Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee's party has lost the moral right to continue in office, BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh said Thursday.

In a dig, he said the TMC supremo should no longer dream of becoming prime minister, rather she should be concerned about saving her chief minister's chair. "The people of Bengal has given a verdict against TMC and its misrule in Bengal. The TMC has lost the moral right to continue in office. The people want to get rid of this government," Ghosh said.

He himself is headed for a victory from the Midnapore seat.

"People have given her a befitting reply for her arrogance. The way the opposition candidates and leaders were heckled, beaten up by TMC goons is unprecedented. The way TMC had conducted panchayat polls is a dark spot on democracy," he said.

When asked whether the BJP would open its doors for TMC leaders, who would want to switch sides, Ghosh said, "The party would collectively take a call on the matter."

The Trinamool Congress is leading in 22 of the 42 seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 18, up from two it won in 2014. The Left is decimated in the state, which was once its citadel. The Congress is leading in two seats.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram