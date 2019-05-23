English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee's TMC Has Lost Moral Right to Continue in Office: BJP's Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh
In a dig, he said the TMC supremo should no longer dream of becoming prime minister, rather she should be concerned about saving her chief minister's chair.
File photo of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Image: ANI Twitter)
Kolkata: Lok Sabha poll results have sounded the death knell for Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee's party has lost the moral right to continue in office, BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh said Thursday.
In a dig, he said the TMC supremo should no longer dream of becoming prime minister, rather she should be concerned about saving her chief minister's chair. "The people of Bengal has given a verdict against TMC and its misrule in Bengal. The TMC has lost the moral right to continue in office. The people want to get rid of this government," Ghosh said.
He himself is headed for a victory from the Midnapore seat.
"People have given her a befitting reply for her arrogance. The way the opposition candidates and leaders were heckled, beaten up by TMC goons is unprecedented. The way TMC had conducted panchayat polls is a dark spot on democracy," he said.
When asked whether the BJP would open its doors for TMC leaders, who would want to switch sides, Ghosh said, "The party would collectively take a call on the matter."
The Trinamool Congress is leading in 22 of the 42 seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 18, up from two it won in 2014. The Left is decimated in the state, which was once its citadel. The Congress is leading in two seats.
