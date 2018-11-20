English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee's Trusted Aide Sovan Chatterjee Resigns as Minister, May Quit as Kolkata Mayor Next
State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim will take over the Fire and Emergency Services and Housing department ministry.
File photo of Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. (Image: News18)
Kolkata: West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services and Housing minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from his ministerial post on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
