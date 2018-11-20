Mamata Banerjee's Trusted Aide Sovan Chatterjee Resigns as Minister, May Quit as Kolkata Mayor Next

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services and Housing minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from his ministerial post on Tuesday.State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim will take over the Fire and Emergency Services and Housing department ministry.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted and forwarded his resignation to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. “We have received his (Sovan) resignation letter,” a senior Raj Bhawan official said.However, this is not for the first time that Chatterjee gave a resignation but multiple times in the past when Banerjee rejected his request and asked him to focus on work.It was learnt that Banerjee was unhappy with Chatterjee’s lack of interest in routine administrative/civic responsibilities due to his legal battle for divorce with his wife Ratna.Sources say Chatterjee will soon resign from the post of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor as well.Earlier, in June 2018, Chatterjee - who’s proposed development plans in the East Kolkata Wetlands was criticized by the environmentalists – was removed from the post of Environment ministry by the Mamata Banerjee. As an aftermath, the then State transport minister Suvendu Adhikari took additional charge of the environment department.Speaking to News18, his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee said, “Today, it’s a sad day for me. I feel bad for him. Today he is alone because of his wrong decisions in life and trusting unknown people whom he knows for one and half years. He forgot the contribution of his own family members.”Ratna Chatterjee - the estranged wife of Chatterjee – was detained on Friday after he lodged a complaint with the police that she tried to forcibly enter his flat in Golpark area in South Kolkata.Chatterjee was interrogated a couple of times by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Narada tapes scam. He was allegedly shown in the Narada tapes accepting money from a businessman. The tapes purportedly showed CEO of Narada News Matthew Samuels offering money to the leaders while posing to be a businessman.