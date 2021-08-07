Mamata Banerjee's Visit to Flood-hit Areas a Photo Op for Politics: BJP

While terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to flood-affected areas as ‘photo opportunity politics’, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh alleged that ‘a thousand crores of rupees’ of relief package given by the central government was siphoned off by her brothers and whatever left was given to Prashant Kishor to win the election.

Ghosh along with Suvendu Adhikari and other party workers visited flood-hit areas and met the people at Ghatal in West Midnapore. They also assured all kinds of assistance to the flood victims and distributed dry ration.

The BJP chief hits out at Mamata Banerjee for ignoring the grievances of people for the last 10 years related to the flood.

He said, “What has she done in the last 10 years? She could not even save Kolkata, forget about Ghatal, Khanakul (Hooghly), Arambagh (Hooghly), Moyna (East Midnapore). Three years ago she visited North Bengal during the flood and instead of visiting Dinajpur (South and North), she went to Malda for ‘photo politics’. This time also, she visited some of the flood-affected areas to fool the people.”

“I would like to question her where did all the central government funds meant for the poor go? The Central government releasing funds for Bengal and her brothers are siphoning it off and whatever fund is left, it was given to Prashant Kishor. She is holding the chair of Chief Minister in Bengal for the last 10 years and it is evident that she has done nothing for the people of Bengal,” Ghosh said.

On August 4, the State Chief Minister took the road to Howrah’s Amta and waded through floodwater to reach out to affected people. She had to cut short her trip to Udaynarayanpur as roads went underwater. During her visit to Sehagari Bridge (Howrah), she got off amid heavy rain to hear the grievances of the people.

Then she alleged that it is a man-made disaster because DVC is releasing water without consulting the State government. “In the last two years, there has been no major flood because of good coordination between the DVC and the State government. But now there is a new person in the DVC who is not paying any heed to our pleas. DVC is releasing water on their whim. We have been demanding the desilting of DVC dams for more than a decade but nothing has been done. Due to this, every year there are floods in Ghatal, Arambagh, Khanakul, Goghat, Udaynarayanpur and Daspur,” she had said.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s allegations, Dilip Ghosh said, “Manas Bhunia (TMC MLA) managed to bring Rs 225 crore from the Centre (for flood management). No one knows where the fund has gone. Dev (TMC MLA and actor) is also here for the last seven years but he has also done nothing. What happened to the Ghatal Development Plan? Mamata Banerjee has completely failed in her duty and now she is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister.”

On the Farm Bill movement, he said, “Most of the people who are demonstrating are not at all farmers. They are doing drama and enjoying food at a nearby Gurudwara. Most of them were brought in rent. Not the least they also get a daily allowance ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500 (for participating in the demonstration).”

When asked for his comment on the recent meeting between Abhishek Banerjee and Rabij Banerjee, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this. There are people who are tweeting and writing on Facebook but I am not concerned about it. Presently, our priority is to protect our supporters and workers who are facing threats from the ruling TMC. I am not bothered about who is meeting whom and who is commenting on social media.”

Meanwhile, for the last couple of days, the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, is also reaching out to the people in Midnapore and distributing relief materials. He too accused the State government of doing nothing for the welfare of people during the flood in Bengal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here