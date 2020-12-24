WATCH: Mamata Breaks Into Santhali Dance 'Dong' as She 'Welcomes All Religions to Bengal'

A day after Mamata Banerjee's attendance at the Bangla Sangeet Mela, a video of the Bengal chief minister shaking a leg with Basanti Hembram (a recipient of the state government’s Sangeet Samman) has gone viral.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the CM broke into a jig – a traditional Santhali welcome dance called Dong — with Hembram and several other artistes at the inauguration of the Bangla Sangeet Mela and the Biswa Bangla Sanskriti Utsav, 2020. Hembram was handed the Sangeet Samman at the event.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee broke into a dance during the opening of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata yesterday pic.twitter.com/TLDQOvyXBr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

At the same event, Banerjee hinted that she "won't let Bengal be the place of divisive politics" by stating that it would never be turned into Gujarat.

"Bengal thrives on excellence and merit. We cannot allow to turn it into Gujarat", the TMC supremo, who is a vocal critic of BJP, said. "The soil of Bengal is the source of life. We have to protect this soil. We have to take pride in this. There is no one who can come from outside and say this place will be turned into Gujarat," the TMC supremo said iterating her 'outsider' charge against the saffron party.

"Our message is that we are for all… Humanity is for all whether he is a Sikh, Jain, Muslim or a Christian. We don't allow any division among them", she said. Referring to the new strain of COVID-19 , she said it is very strong and every one will have to be very cautious and take extreme care of their health.