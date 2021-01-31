‘Mamata Busy in Bhatija Kalyan, Blocking Central Schemes’: Shah Says BJP Will get Full Majority Bengal

Kolkata: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will form the next government in 2021 in West Bengal and will, in its first cabinet meeting, implement the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, which was blocked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a virtual public rally in Dumurjala in the Howrah district, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee is not implementing the central schemes, including ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in Bengal. Crores of people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. But I am sorry to say that she has not implemented the scheme in Bengal. Mamata-ji, don’t you think people of Bengal have the right to avail this free and quality treatment? Why are you not implementing it? We are not doing politics.. it’s you who is doing politics.”

“I would like to assure the people of Bengal that within minutes of forming the government in 2021, we will implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme in our first cabinet meeting,” Shah said. He alleged that Banerjee is not sending the list of farmers from Bengal for central monetary schemes because she is afraid of PM Narendra Modi’s popularity.

“There has been a parivartan (change) in Bengal under Modi-ji’s leadership. I would like to assure that BJP is certainly going to form the government in Bengal with two-third majority. I heard that people are saying Communist Party was better than the TMC and that the latter caused more harm compared to the communists.”

Shah said people’s expectations from Banerjee have now turned into anger due to her poor governance. “The BJP, under the leadership of Modi, can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal. Didi (Mamata) is busy in ‘bhatija kalyan’ (nephew rise) as the next chief minister of the state. Now the people of Bengal have to decide what they want,” Shah said.

On PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said, “Not the least, Mamata is also blocking PMKSN and depriving farmers from its benefits.”

The PMKSN is an initiative taken by the Centre in which all farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was to be announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget on 1 February 2019.

Recently, Mamata wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and agreed to implement Ayushman Bharat schemes with a condition that the funds may be routed through the state government.

As per earlier plan, Shah was supposed to visit Bengal to address the rally in Dumurjala but due to unavoidable circumstances following the blast near the Israel Embassy on January 29, he cancelled the trip and decided to address the rally virtually from New Delhi.