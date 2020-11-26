Mamata Condemns Police Action against Farmers, Says Ready to Join Protest if Invited

Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticised police action against farmers marching peacefully towards Delhi against the contentious farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced full support to them and agreed to join the protests, if invited.

“The farm bills have snatched the rights of the farmers. This Bill is against farmers, it will pave the way for the middleman and there will be more corruption," she said. "The way peaceful farmers were treated (at the Delhi border) is highly condemnable. They (Centre) cannot snatch the democratic rights of the farmers. I fully support their protest and if invited, I can also join.”

Banerjee said the government has even removed onions and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and their prices are skyrocketing. "The central government has not only snatched the democratic rights but also tried to snatch food from the common people," she added.

“A dangerous trend is going on. They are calling for one nation and one party," she said. "They are snatching everything from the elected state government. The situation is alarming. I will continue to fight against these evil forces till my death.”