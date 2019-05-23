Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mamata Congratulates Winning Candidates, Stresses on VVPAT Matching After Counting Gets Over

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that VVPATs would be matched after the counting process was over.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday congratulated the winning candidates of the Lok Sabha polls but stressed on the need of a complete review of it.

She said that VVPATs would be matched after the counting process was over.

Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers, she remarked on her Twitter handle.

We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched, she added.

Till 2 pm out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, TMC was leading in 22, the BJP in 19 and the Congress in one seat. Left candidates are yet to make any mark. ​
