Mamata Congratulates Winning Candidates, Stresses on VVPAT Matching After Counting Gets Over

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday congratulated the winning candidates of the Lok Sabha polls but stressed on the need of a complete review of it.She said that VVPATs would be matched after the counting process was over.Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers, she remarked on her Twitter handle.We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched, she added.Till 2 pm out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, TMC was leading in 22, the BJP in 19 and the Congress in one seat. Left candidates are yet to make any mark. ​(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)