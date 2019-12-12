Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
Mamata Convenes Meeting of TMC MPs, MLAs to Chalk out Strategy for Countering Citizenship Bill

The TMC's lawmakers at the Centre and in the state will hold an emergency meeting called by party chief Mamata Banerjee to counter the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will also be present at the meet.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Mamata Convenes Meeting of TMC MPs, MLAs to Chalk out Strategy for Countering Citizenship Bill
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday convened a meeting of party MPs and MLAs on December 20 to devise the party's strategy to counter the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail, a party leader said.

"An emergency meeting has been convened by the TMC chief on December 20. All leaders, including district presidents, MPs and MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting without fail. A strategy will be chalked out to counter Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," he said.

According to party sources, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose services have been hired by the Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly elections, will also be present at the December 20 meeting.

