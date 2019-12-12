Mamata Convenes Meeting of TMC MPs, MLAs to Chalk out Strategy for Countering Citizenship Bill
The TMC's lawmakers at the Centre and in the state will hold an emergency meeting called by party chief Mamata Banerjee to counter the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will also be present at the meet.
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday convened a meeting of party MPs and MLAs on December 20 to devise the party's strategy to counter the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail, a party leader said.
"An emergency meeting has been convened by the TMC chief on December 20. All leaders, including district presidents, MPs and MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting without fail. A strategy will be chalked out to counter Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," he said.
According to party sources, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose services have been hired by the Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly elections, will also be present at the December 20 meeting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- Fact Check: Woman Winning Award in Viral Video is Not Hyderabad Rape Victim
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders