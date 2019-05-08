English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Draws Parallel Between Quit India Movement and Fight Against Modi
Mamata Banerjee claimed that Modi, if he retains power, will destroy the 'constitutional fabric' and no elections will be held in future.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally.
Loading...
Debra: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minster Narendra Modi of running a fascist government in the country, and drew a parallel between her campaign against the BJP and the Quit India Movement of 1942.
Addressing a rally here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the prime minister and his party will be shown the door after the Lok Sabha elections. "Someone has to bell the cat. In 1942, Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power," she said.
Banerjee claimed that Modi, if he retains power, will destroy the "constitutional fabric" and no elections will be held in future. "There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again. It is time we show the door to Modi and the BJP. It's time this government is buried during this democratic exercise (elections)," she said.
The chief minister claimed that people are scared to express their opinion in public. "There is an emergency-like situation in the country. Nobody can speak out in public as they are scared of him...Stop this fascism and terror," she said.
The TMC boss also insisted that Modi never visited Bengal during crises. "You will get a big rosogolla (zero seats) in Bengal," she said.
The chief minister alleged that Modi had lied when he said he was once a 'chaiwala' (tea seller). "From chaiwala, he has become a chowkidar (watchman). We do not want a chowkidar who tells lies.
"Modi had promised achhe din (good times) after coming to power. What happened in reality is that the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up and minorities and adivasis no longer feel safe in the face of incessant attacks," the TMC leader said.
India is in danger under the Modi-led government, Banerjee alleged. "We want leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Swami Vivekananda. They (the BJP), however, talk about Nathruam Godse and not of Gandhiji," she added.
Addressing a rally here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the prime minister and his party will be shown the door after the Lok Sabha elections. "Someone has to bell the cat. In 1942, Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power," she said.
Banerjee claimed that Modi, if he retains power, will destroy the "constitutional fabric" and no elections will be held in future. "There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again. It is time we show the door to Modi and the BJP. It's time this government is buried during this democratic exercise (elections)," she said.
The chief minister claimed that people are scared to express their opinion in public. "There is an emergency-like situation in the country. Nobody can speak out in public as they are scared of him...Stop this fascism and terror," she said.
The TMC boss also insisted that Modi never visited Bengal during crises. "You will get a big rosogolla (zero seats) in Bengal," she said.
The chief minister alleged that Modi had lied when he said he was once a 'chaiwala' (tea seller). "From chaiwala, he has become a chowkidar (watchman). We do not want a chowkidar who tells lies.
"Modi had promised achhe din (good times) after coming to power. What happened in reality is that the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up and minorities and adivasis no longer feel safe in the face of incessant attacks," the TMC leader said.
India is in danger under the Modi-led government, Banerjee alleged. "We want leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Swami Vivekananda. They (the BJP), however, talk about Nathruam Godse and not of Gandhiji," she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results