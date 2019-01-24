English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Dreaming of Forming Alliance With Congress, Says Smriti Irani in Kolkata
Stating that 2.26 lakh people in the state have benefitted from the Jan Dhan Yojana apart from other Central schemes, Irani slammed Banerjee for being "most ungrateful" to the Centre.
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Joynagar (WB): Union minister Smriti Irani Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre gave more funds to West Bengal than the previous Congress regime.
Speaking at a rally in South 24 Paraganas district, Irani said the UPA government gave Rs 1 lakh crore to the state, while the Modi government gave Rs 2.80 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission.
The senior BJP leader also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for spurning the Centre's healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat.
"Ask Mamata Banerjee why she is averse to Ayushman Bharat health scheme under which poor people of the state can avail of Rs 5 lakh per family for treatment purposes," she said.
Stating that 2.26 lakh people in the state have benefitted from the Jan Dhan Yojana apart from other Central schemes, Irani slammed Banerjee for being "most ungrateful" to the Centre.
She also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress chief for trying to form alliance parties, which she said did not cooperate with her for coming to power.
"Now you (Mamata) are dreaming of creating an alliance with the Congress," she said.
Irani said the BJP workers tolerated the torture of Congress, TMC and CPI(M) in the state and called upon people to elect the Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again.
"Aur ekbar Modi sarkar (Modi government once again)," she said.
Speaking at the rally, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh slammed the state government and accused Banerjee of wilfully stopping the party's programmes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results