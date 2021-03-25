Mamata Failed ‘Ma, Mati and Manush’: Rajnath Singh Slams Bengal CM's Outsider Remark

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to provide ‘security’ to ‘Ma’ (mother), ‘Mati’ (soil) and ‘Manus’ (people) of West Bengal. Addressing a huge rally in Joypur in Bankura district, Singh said, “Mamata di talked about ‘Ma’, ‘Mati’ and ‘Manush’ in Bengal. But unfortunately, in the last 10-years (during the TMC rule in Bengal), neither ‘Ma’ is secure nor ‘Mati’ and ‘Manus’ are happy.”

“Even in her speech one can feel hatred and violence. She termed us outsiders. I would like to clarify that we belong to a party which was formed by the son of Bengal, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. How can we become outsiders? If a Bengali stays in Uttar Pradesh, then he or she is an outsider? We are sons of Bharat Mata but Mamata di is trying to divide India. I think this time people have decided to oust the TMC government as they are fed up with their misrule in the State.”

Criticising Mamata’s ‘appeasement politics’, he said, “Mamata di is doing appeasement politics. She is sheltering one community and ignoring the others. We will not tolerate this in Bengal. BJP believes in equality and for us, all including Hindu, Muslim, and Christians are equal. We don’t believe in dividing people but it is unfortunate that ‘didi’ is trying to divide people in the name of their caste, and religion. She is doing politics in the name of religion.”

He said, “It is unfortunate that in Bengal people don’t celebrate Durga Puja and Saraswati puja freely. Therefore, vote for us and we will ensure Durga Puja and Saraswati puja celebration in Bengal. Also, I would like to ensure that we will free Bengal from illegal infiltration in the next five years after forming the government in the State.”

“Mamata did, no more ‘Dadagiri’ in Bengal because BJP is coming to power in Bengal,” he added.

Highlighting BJP’s vision for Bengal, he said, “We have decided to launch ‘Balika-Alo Yojna’ under which a bond of Rs 50,000 will be issued to each family from the ST, SC, OBC and economically weaker sections on the birth of a girl child. Under this scheme, girls will receive periodic financial assistance of Rs 3,000 (for class 6), Rs 5,000 (for class 9), Rs 7,000 (for class 11) and Rs 7,000 (for class 12).”

“We will launch ‘Mission Atmonirbhor Mohila’ with the corpus of Rs 5,000 crore to help women become economically independent and also promised 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs,” he added.