Mamata for PM? In Kolkata, Omar Abdullah Says Will Move Didi to Delhi After BJP's 2019 Defeat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Kolkata on Friday, setting in motion the formation of a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the next Lok Sabha election.The two leaders were all praise for each other as they addressed reporters after their meeting at the Bengal administration headquarters. Both said that like-minded parties should come together to defeat the BJP in 2019.Abdullah stopped short of endorsing Banerjee as the prime ministerial face of a united opposition, but said he had come to Kolkata to take her to Delhi.“I am visiting Kolkata in connection with a conference tomorrow. Before the conference, I felt it necessary to call on Mamata to discuss prevailing situation in my state as she has great concern for it. She has always been a great supporter of the people of J&K even when she was the railway minister and now as the CM of West Bengal,” he said.When asked if the formation of a grand alliance was discussed, the NC leader said no discussion can be complete without talking about the “prevailing situation of fear in the country”.“If you talk about a true federal front, it is made up of parties with no differences. All we have to do is agree to cooperate with each other. I represent a very small party and I can say after speaking to Mamata that we should defeat the BJP,” he said.On being asked if there was a place for Congress in this planned federal front, he said that efforts are being made to include all parties to fight the BJP as it would be wrong to leave out any particular party.He also said that it is too early to talk about Mamata Banerjee being the PM face as not even the date of elections have been announced yet, but when pressed, he said the opposition will defeat BJP and take Mamata to Delhi.In a sign of cooperation between the two parties, Omar also said that issues concerning J&K will be raised in the Parliament by TMC MP Derek O’Brien as the National Conference does not have any representation House right now.Rumours of Banerjee being among the frontrunners to be the PM face of the opposition alliance have gathered steam in the last couple of weeks. Sources close to Congress president Rahul Gandhi have also told News18 that he is not opposed to backing an ally’s leader for the post despite the clamour within his party to take the lead role.The West Bengal CM has been trying to stitch together a federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP in the next general election. But many in the Opposition have remained sceptical about her efforts.She will also visit Delhi for three days next week to personally invite opposition leaders to the "federal front" rally she plans to hold in January in Kolkata, according to party sources.While speaking to reporters on Friday, Mamata did not reveal much about her plans. She said she was grateful as Abdullah came for a visit and wished he “improves as a leader in the country”. She added that she cannot sacrifice “our country nor our people. It's a fight for 2019 against BJP”.