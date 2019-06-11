English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Fumes at Bengal Governor, Says Tripathi Exaggerated Post-poll Death Figures
Stating that every post had a constitutional limit, the Bengal chief minister said it seemed Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had to fulfil a target with his exaggerated figures when he met Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee garlands the reinstalled bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again hits out at Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for giving ‘wrong’ information to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the number of deaths since the Lok Sabha election came to an end.
Ahead of unveiling a statue and bust of educationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Mamata Banerjee at an event at Hare School on Tuesday, said, “Ten people have lost their lives due to post-poll violence. The governor exaggerated the figure and told them (Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi) that 12 men were killed. We respect the governor, but every post has constitutional limits. It seems, he has to fulfil a target with this exaggeration.”
Last month, a bust of the social reformer was vandalised at a city college during a road show of BJP president Amit Shah.
On Tuesday, Banerjee installed a new bust of the social reformer at a city college where an old one was vandalised during a roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah last month. She also unveiled an 8.5-ft white fibre-glass statue of Vidyasagar in the courtyard of the college.
After unveiling the bust near Hare school from where it transferred to Vidyasagar College, she said, “It’s time for a ‘reawakening’ in the state after the unveiling of the statue of Vidyasagar. I request everyone to take care of Bengal and respect Bengali language. I will not tolerate any insult to the state and I will fight any such attempt with all my strength. There is a conspiracy to turn Bengal into Gujarat. Bengal is not Gujarat,” she added.
On Monday, Tripathi met Shah and Modi and told them about the worsening law and order in the state, especially in Sandeshkhali at Bashirhat in North 24 Parganas district, where two BJP supporters and a Trinamool worker were killed.
Regarding BJP leaders demanding Article 356 (President’s rule) in Bengal, the chief minister said, “They should not assume that we are sitting idle here wearing bangles.”
On many occasions, the Trinamool Congress supremo has accused the governor of siding with the BJP and has alleged that the latter was ‘acting like a BJP block president.’
Following a communal clash in Basirhat in 2017, Banerjee had accused Tripathi of threatening her over the phone.
She had then said, “Today, the governor told me a lot of things. I am feeling insulted. The governor’s post is a constitutional one. I have come to power through the mandate of the people. I am not here at his mercy. He is speaking like a block president of the BJP. He has called and threatened me. He should not forgot that he is a nominated person.”
Recently, the Trinamool Congress slammed Modi for calling up the governor instead of talking to the chief minister to enquire about the ground situation in the wake of cyclone Fani.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
